1 person apprehended following police pursuit from south suburbs to Chicago's South Side

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was in custody and another was still wanted following a police chase from the south suburbs to the city's South Side late Wednesday afternoon.

The people in the vehicle were wanted in connection with an armed robbery in the south suburbs.

Lansing and South Holland police pursued the vehicle, and Illinois State Police joined the pursuit as the wanted vehicle headed north.

The suspects eventually bailed from the car. State police caught up with one of them in the area of 83rd Stret and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the East Chatham neighborhood, while the other remained on the loose as of 5 p.m.

Further details were not immediately confirmed.

