Police pursuit in Rosemont ends with driver hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A police pursuit ends in a crash in the northwest suburbs.

Rosemont police said they were trying to stop a stolen Kia Sportage when the driver took off, eventually ran a red light and slammed into another car near Lawrence Avenue and Mannheim Road in Schiller Park.

Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the stolen car. He'll be formally arrested when he's out of the hospital. Four people in the other car were not hurt.