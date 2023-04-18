Watch CBS News
Police pursuit in Rosemont ends with driver hospitalized

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A police pursuit ends in a crash in the northwest suburbs.

Rosemont police said they were trying to stop a stolen Kia Sportage when the driver took off, eventually ran a red light and slammed into another car near Lawrence Avenue and Mannheim Road in Schiller Park.

Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the stolen car. He'll be formally arrested when he's out of the hospital. Four people in the other car were not hurt.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 5:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

