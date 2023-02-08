Watch CBS News
Multiple people in custody after police pursuit ends in crash in Chatham

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple people are in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. 

Illinois State Police said the pursuit began around 4:35 a.m. at 87th and State streets.

Police said the pursuit continued throughout city streets, the Dan Ryan Expressway and Lake Shore Drive.

Chopper 2 was over the scene near 83rd Street and Ellis Avenue where the chase ended in a crash. 

Police said suspects are in custody. 

First published on February 8, 2023 / 6:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

