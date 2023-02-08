Multiple people in custody after police pursuit ends in crash in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple people are in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

Illinois State Police said the pursuit began around 4:35 a.m. at 87th and State streets.

The violent end of a carjacking and pursuit at 83rd & Ellis in Chatham. Two suspects at reportedly taken into custody after being pursued through city streets, DuSable LSD & the Ryan. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/5zLivRt7mI — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) February 8, 2023

Police said the pursuit continued throughout city streets, the Dan Ryan Expressway and Lake Shore Drive.

Chopper 2 was over the scene near 83rd Street and Ellis Avenue where the chase ended in a crash.

Police said suspects are in custody.