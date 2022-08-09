Police officers capture turkey that broke into apartment in Wausau, Wisconsin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Capturing a suspect who has broken into someone's home is part of the job for police officers, but one recent intruder's case was particularly fowl.

Officers in Wausau, Wisconsin, were called to an apartment building Friday, after a wild turkey crashed through a window.

The officers suited up in protective gear, then caught the clucker in a net.

"We generally don't get called to calls for wild turkeys that have broken into apartments," Wausau Police Patrol Capt. Todd Baeten said. "It really underscores the unpredictable nature of the job that our officers are asked to do at any given time."

This was one lucky bird. Instead of winding up on a plate, the officers set it free outside.