Watch CBS News
Local News

Police officers capture turkey that broke into apartment in Wausau, Wisconsin

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Wausau police "arrest" fowl fugitive in apartment
Wausau police "arrest" fowl fugitive in apartment 01:05

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Capturing a suspect who has broken into someone's home is part of the job for police officers, but one recent intruder's case was particularly fowl.

Officers in Wausau, Wisconsin, were called to an apartment building Friday, after a wild turkey crashed through a window.

The officers suited up in protective gear, then caught the clucker in a net.

"We generally don't get called to calls for wild turkeys that have broken into apartments," Wausau Police Patrol Capt. Todd Baeten said. "It really underscores the unpredictable nature of the job that our officers are asked to do at any given time."

This was one lucky bird. Instead of winding up on a plate, the officers set it free outside.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 5:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.