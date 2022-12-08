Police officer and suspect shot, wounded in Lombard

LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) -- A police officer was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a robbery suspect west suburban Lombard Thursday afternoon.

It all started around 4 p.m. when two suspects robbed a smoke shop in a strip mall at Roosevelt Road and Lincoln Street – a short distance west of Main Street.

The smoke shop staff called 911 as the robbery was taking place. Meanwhile the suspects left and walked into a residential rea just to the north, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported.

Police caught up with them just to the north outside 52 W. Ann St. At 4:11 p.m., gunfire rang out – and an officer was shot and injured in the right leg.

The wounded officer was taken by another officer in a squad car to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Police exchanged gunfire with both suspects. One of the suspects was also shot and wounded, while the other was taken into custody.

Lombard police asked drivers to avoid the area as an investigation continues.