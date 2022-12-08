Watch CBS News
Local News

Police officer and suspect shot, wounded in Lombard

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Lombard police officer shot, wounded after robbery
Lombard police officer shot, wounded after robbery 01:47

LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) -- A police officer was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a robbery suspect west suburban Lombard Thursday afternoon.

It all started around 4 p.m. when two suspects robbed a smoke shop in a strip mall at Roosevelt Road and Lincoln Street – a short distance west of Main Street.

The smoke shop staff called 911 as the robbery was taking place. Meanwhile the suspects left and walked into a residential rea just to the north, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported.

Police caught up with them just to the north outside 52 W. Ann St. At 4:11 p.m., gunfire rang out – and an officer was shot and injured in the right leg.

The wounded officer was taken by another officer in a squad car to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Police exchanged gunfire with both suspects. One of the suspects was also shot and wounded, while the other was taken into custody.

Lombard police asked drivers to avoid the area as an investigation continues. 

First published on December 8, 2022 / 4:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.