Police officer from Elgin, Illinois faces child pornography charges

KIRKLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- An Elgin Police officer is accused of being on the wrong side of the law in serious way - charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff's office spent more than two hours inside the home of Officer Jordan Collins in Kirkland, Illinois Wednesday afternoon.

Collins was taken into custody while on duty Monday. He was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography -- all Class 2 felonies.

Collins remained in jail Wednesday, following a court hearing in the morning.

CBS 2's cameras were rolling as DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies entered Collins' home Wednesday through the front door and the garage. A man let the deputies inside.

When investigators from the DeKalb County Sheriff's office and the Illinois Attorney General's office searched Collins' home on Monday, they found evidence of child pornography.

Inside Collins' home, prosecutors say a large number of guns, and a large amount of ammunition, were also found.

Collins, 33, has worked for the Elgin Police Department for the past five years.

The Attorney General's office explained that it is involved because the case originated as a tip from its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The AG's office also conducted the investigation.

In a statement, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the case is part of his ongoing work with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement in the state to "apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online."

Elgin Police Department

"All child predators, particularly those in a position of authority, must be held accountable for the horrific crime of child pornography that can leave life-long scars on victims and their families," Raoul said in a news release. "I am absolutely committed to working with local law enforcement agencies to protect communities from offenders who exploit children – even if those individuals are themselves supposed to be keeping their communities safe."

Collins' house is directly across from Hiawatha elementary and high schools.

Le Mignot spoke to the superintendent, who said he was made aware of Collins' arrest Wednesday afternoon - and to his knowledge, none of the elementary or high school students are involved.

In a statement, City of Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said: "The criminal actions of a single police officer do not define the Elgin Police Department. This department will never deviate from upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and dedication to the community it serves."

Raoul's office will co-prosecute the case with the DeKalb County State's Attorney's office.

As of Wednesday, Collins was on administrative leave. If convicted, he could spend 35 years in prison.