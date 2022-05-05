Police issue alert of armed carjackings in West Lawn and Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning residents Thursday of armed carjackings in the West Lawn and Marquette Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the offender approached the victims at gunpoint and demanded their vehicle.

Incident times and locations:

6300 Block of South Francisco on May 03, 2022, around 05:17 p.m.

3900 Block of West 64th Street on May 05, 2022, around 03:12 a.m.

The offender is described as a Male White-Hispanic, 14-18 years of age with a skinny to heavy build.

Police remind residents:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).

Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene when possible.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.