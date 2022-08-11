Police issue alert about rash of burglaries in Bridgeport in June and July

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Thursday issued a community alert about a string of burglaries this summer in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The incidents happened in June and July. Each time, the burglar or burglars found their way into homes and took property, police said. Police did not specify how the burglar got into the homes – such as whether he broke in or used open or unlocked windows or doors.

The burglaries all happened at the following times and locations:

• Between midnight Wednesday, June 8, and noon Friday, June 10, in the 3000 block of South Loomis Street;

• Between 3 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the 2900 block of South Quinn Street;

• Between midnight and 4 p.m. Friday, June 24, in the 2800 block of South Throop Street;

• Between 11:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in the 2800 block of South Keeley Street;

• At 12:40 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in the 800 block of West 27th Street;

• At 3 p.m. Thursday, July 7, in the 1200 block of West 33rd Street;

• At 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, in the 3000 block of West Throop Street.

One burglar is described as a white man standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 to 180 pounds, wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a gray baseball cap. He was last seen driving away in a gray 2008-2010 Chevrolet Equinox.

A burglar is also described as a man wearing a construction vest. It was not clear if this was believed to be the same man as the one with the more specific description or a second man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.