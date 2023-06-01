Watch CBS News
Shooting investigation underway in Blue Island

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A police investigation is underway after a shooting in Blue Island Thursday morning. 

Police confirmed an officer was involved in the shooting, but it is not clear who fired shots at this time. 

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe is reporting a heavy police presence near Division and Broadway streets. Odgiwe said an SUV appears to be the focus of the investigation. 

No further details have been released. 

This is a developing story. 

