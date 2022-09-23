Police investigating stabbings reported just minutes apart on same street in North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating two separate stabbings reported minutes apart on the same street in North Austin early Friday morning.

Around 3:23 a.m., police said a 40-year-old man was stabbed by another man inside a second-floor apartment in the 5200 block of West Crystal Avenue. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds.

Minutes later at approximately 3:28 p.m., a woman was found on the sidewalk, in the 5300 block of West Crystal Avenue, with stab wounds to her neck. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the incidents "may be connected."

No arrests have been made.