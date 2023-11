Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens on Chicago's Northwest Side

Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens on Chicago's Northwest Side

Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Walgreens store is closed on the Northwest Side after police said someone armed with a gun demanded money from the store.



The robbery took place at Milwaukee and Armitage. It is not known how much money the offender left with.

Police are looking for the suspect.