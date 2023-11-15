Watch CBS News
Police investigating 3 armed carjackings on Chicago's North Side

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating three armed carjackings on the city's north side.

Police are not connecting the carjackings, but incidents had a similar pattern. In all carjackings, several suspects, in two separate cars, boxed in their victims' vehicles.

The first carjacking took place just after 11 p.m. near Lincoln and Montrose.

Police said four to six suspects, in two separate cars, got out of the cars with handguns and forced the victim out of his car.

The suspects drove off in his car.

Two other carjackings happened within a half hour.

In one of the incidents, police said a passenger was hit and her belongings were stolen. 

First published on November 15, 2023 / 7:47 AM CST

