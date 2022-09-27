Two men shot, wounded in Lake Meadows Shopping Center parking lot in Bronzeville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the Lake Meadows Shopping Center parking lot in Bronzeville.
The shooting happened at 4:40 p.m. in the shopping center parking lot near 34th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A 65-year-old man said he was walking out of a store when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside fired shots. He was struck in the right leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
A 30-year-old man was also shot. He said he heard shots and felt pain and fled the area, and he was also taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
The older man was not the intended target, police said.
A large police presence and a rectangle of crime scene tape were seen in front of the Cosmo Beauty shop at the shopping center.
No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area One detectives are investigating.
