Police investigate after body found in Willowbrook retention pond

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (CBS) – Willowbrook police are investigating after a body was pulled from a retention pond Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 70 Lincoln Oaks Drive for the report of a body found.

Upon arrival, officers located the body submerged in the water near the shore of the pond.

Police were able to identify the victim as Forrest G. Haney who is a resident of the area.

The cause of death is being investigated by the DuPage County Coroner's Office.

Police say there are no indications of criminal activity and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Willowbrook Police Department at 630-325-2121. 

First published on December 8, 2022 / 12:24 PM

