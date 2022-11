Four cars set on fire in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Four cars were set on fire in Joliet and now police investigating what happened.

Detectives believe someone may have used gas to set the fires Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.

The fires happened at Oneill and Marion, Reed and Marion, Marion and Park, and Jefferson and Wheeler.