Search on for man who pretended to be police officer, groped teenage girls in Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Park Ridge said a man walked up to teenage girls two different times pretending to be a police officer – and groped them.

The first incident was a delayed report that occurred on Wednesday, June 14, police said. Two teenage girls were walking at Touhy and Seminary avenues in Park Ridge when a man came up and started to question them about why they were out past curfew, police said.

The man grabbed one of the girls' buttocks and offered to walk them home, police said.

The second incident included Thursday night into Friday morning around 12:15 a.m., police said. Two teenage girls were walking near Courtland and Albion avenues when the same man came up and said he was a police officer, police said.

The man again asked the girls if they knew they were out past curfew, and again grabbed one of their buttocks.

Park Ridge police are asking anyone with information to call their Investigations Division at (847) 318-5305.