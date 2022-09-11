Watch CBS News
Police give 'all clear' after bomb threat at Jewel in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police have given the "all clear" after someone called in a bomb threat to a grocery store in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. 

Around 4:15 p.m. the threat was called in to the Jewel at 4729 N. Central Ave.

Police said an unknown individual called the business and "stated a bomb threat." 

The bomb unit investigated, and police gave the all clear around 6 p.m.

No further information was immediately available. 

