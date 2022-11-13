Watch CBS News
Local News

Police, FBI investigate after disturbance onboard plane at O'Hare

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police and FBI are investigating an incident that happened onboard a plane at O'Hare International Airport Sunday morning.

Police said around 6:02 a.m., officers responded to a gate at the airport for a disturbance that happened on the plane.

Three people on the plane were taken to Resurrection Hospital for observation.

In a statement from the FBI, they said they are aware of the incident and "There is no current threat to the public at this time."

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on November 13, 2022 / 2:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.