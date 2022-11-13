Police, FBI investigate after disturbance onboard plane at O'Hare
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police and FBI are investigating an incident that happened onboard a plane at O'Hare International Airport Sunday morning.
Police said around 6:02 a.m., officers responded to a gate at the airport for a disturbance that happened on the plane.
Three people on the plane were taken to Resurrection Hospital for observation.
In a statement from the FBI, they said they are aware of the incident and "There is no current threat to the public at this time."
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.