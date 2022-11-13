Police, FBI investigate after disturbance onboard plane at O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police and FBI are investigating an incident that happened onboard a plane at O'Hare International Airport Sunday morning.

Police said around 6:02 a.m., officers responded to a gate at the airport for a disturbance that happened on the plane.

Three people on the plane were taken to Resurrection Hospital for observation.

In a statement from the FBI, they said they are aware of the incident and "There is no current threat to the public at this time."

No further information was immediately available.