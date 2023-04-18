Police chase stolen car, leads to crash in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – A man is in custody after a car pursuit leads to a crash in Rosemont Tuesday morning.

Police said around 8:54 a.m., using their FLOCK license plate reader, officers were alerted of a stolen car near Balmoral Avenue and I-294.

The car, a 2017 Kia Sportage that was reported stolen out of Chicago last month, was located near Pearl Avenue and Balmoral Avenue and a traffic stop ensued.

The Kia fled from officers towards southbound I-294.

Officers proceeded to chase the car that exited at Irving Road and continued onto the northbound lanes of Mannheim Road. The driver continued to approach Lawrence Avenue where he disobeyed a red traffic light and collided with another car.

A third car was also involved in the crash - causing the wanted car to flip upside down in the northbound lanes of Mannheim Road, police said.

The driver, a 24-year-old man of Chicago, was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extracted. He was treated and taken to Lutheran General Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department.

Four others were assessed following the crash and all refused medical attention.

The driver was taken into custody at the time of the crash and charges are pending until his release from the hospital.