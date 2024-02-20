Police chase ends in arrest after nine luxury cars stolen from Wisconsin dealership

A high-speed chase started in Milwaukee County and ended near the Illinois border after several luxury cars were stolen from a Wisconsin dealership.

Waukesha police say nine cars were stolen from a Jaguar and Land Rover dealership on Sunday.

Waukesha police Capt. Dan Baumann said investigators believed the suspects were part of an organized group of teens from the Chicago area.

"This is an intentional act where you broke into a business with eight of your buddies thinking you're fun and going to make a couple of bucks trying to sell this in the Chicago area, and Waukesha police say no," said Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann

On Sunday, several cars were seen in a Milwaukee suburb before they took off on I-894.

Officers say at least one car struck stop sticks and crashed into another vehicle on I-94 near Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Chicago, was arrested.

Illinois State Police located another car abandoned at a business in Deerfield.

So far, six of the nine cars have been recovered.