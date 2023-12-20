Suburban Chicago police investigate carjacking at Costco gas station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Costco gas station in suburban Glenview is the site of a carjacking on Wednesday.
Police said the victim was standing at the pump near their Mercedes sedan when a man wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask jumped in the car and started to pull away.
The victim tried to get back inside the car but fell and hurt their leg. So far, there've been no arrests.
