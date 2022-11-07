Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies in Joliet, Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of three banks in Joliet and Plainfield since late October.

The banks were robbed between Oct. 29 and last Friday, each with similar methods and descriptions of the offender, according to Plainfield police.

Joliet and Plainfield investigators coordinated with the FBI to identify and arrest the suspect.

On Saturday around 1:11 p.m., a Plainfield police officer was on patrol when he saw an individual at the PNC Bank located in the 13000 block of South Route 59 in Plainfield who matched the physical description of the suspect in the previous robberies.

The officer then arrested the suspect without incident.

The suspect, whom police identified as Lockport resident Brian M. Flesher, 30, was charged with robbery.

Flesher was taken to the Will County Jail.

Anyone with more information on the cases is asked to contact Plainfield Detective Sergeant Kevin McQuaid at 815-267-7209 of the FBI at 312-421-6700.