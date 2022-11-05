Police seize dozens of weapons, arrest Grayslake man for making death threats against family

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS) – A Grayslake man was arrested Friday after threatening to kill family members, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office

A family member of RB Warrens, 49, filed a report to the sheriff's office with concerns after Warrens threatened to kill them and threatened to shoot anyone who attempted to remove him from his home, in the 33400 block of Lakeshore Drive. Warrens was reported to be 'anti-government' and have an 'arsenal' of firearms.

Based on the threats and the family's observations, sheriff's deputies obtained a firearms restraining order, search warrant, and arrest warrant for Warrens for electronic harassment.

The sheriff's Tactical Response Team conducted an assessment and established surveillance on Warrens' residence in an attempt to take him into custody.

Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, members of the surveillance team observed Warrens leaving the residence. The team was able to conduct a traffic stop on Warrens' vehicle where he was informed, he was under arrest.

Warrens abruptly reached into his clothing during the arrest, according to the office.

Sheriff's K9 Dax was released and bit Warrens in the arm, which subdued him. Warrens was placed into custody.

A loaded pistol was recovered from the area Warrens was reaching.

Warrens was transported to an area hospital for the dog bite. He was treated and released back into the custody of the sheriff's office.

Warrens was transported to the Lake County Jail where he remains pending a bond hearing. The Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved the additional charges of two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

During a search of the home, dozens of firearms were located, including high-powered rifles, shotguns, AK-47s, and pistols. Hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Based on the placement of the firearms throughout the home, it was clear to sheriff's deputies that Warrens was anticipating law enforcement's involvement and prepared to have a deadly shootout.

"There is no doubt this man is violent and intended to cause harm or death to others, including my sheriff's deputies," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg. "This is a situation that could have undoubtedly ended in innocent lives lost and I am incredibly proud of our staff for putting their lives on the line to apprehend this dangerous man. This situation emphasizes the importance of saying something to law enforcement when you see or hear something concerning or suspicious."



