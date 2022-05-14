Police search for driver who hit cyclist in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating the driver who hit a cyclist in Jefferson Park.

Police are looking for a white 2011 to 2013 Toyota Highlander that struck a cyclist at the intersection of Melvina Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say if you see the vehicle call 911 and give the location and the direction of travel and a quick description including plate number and occupants, but to never approach the vehicle or people inside.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting information at cpdtip.com.