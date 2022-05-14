Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for driver who hit cyclist in Jefferson Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating the driver who hit a cyclist in Jefferson Park.

Police are looking for a white 2011 to 2013 Toyota Highlander that struck a cyclist at the intersection of Melvina Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say if you see the vehicle call 911 and give the location and the direction of travel and a quick description including plate number and occupants, but to never approach the vehicle or people inside.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting information at cpdtip.com.

First published on May 14, 2022 / 2:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.