Police issue alert of restaurant, food stand burglaries along lakefront

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning restaurants and food stands along the lakefront of recent burglaries that happened during the months of August and September.

Each incident occurred during the early morning and evening hours.

Police say in three of the incidents, the offender forcefully entered the business by breaking a glass window before taking possession of a register located inside the business. In the fourth incident, the offender entered by cutting a hole in the roof and taking the cash register.

Incident times and locations:

· 1100 block of S. Lake Shore Drive East on Aug. 31, 2022, at 7:00 pm.

· 1400 block of S. Lake Shore Drive West from Aug. 31, 2022, to September 1, 2022, from 6:00 pm till 11:00 am.

· 700 block of E. Solidarity Drive on Sept. 8, 2022, at 3:46 am.

· 200 block of N. Lakefront Drive on Sept. 8, 2022, at 4:56 am.

The suspect is described as possibly being between the age of 20 and 30, wearing a black hooded "Nike" sweatshirt, light blue surgical mask, and red/black gloves

Police are encouraging businesses in the area:

· Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses

· Pay special attention to any suspicious persons/vehicles loitering in the area

· Have and maintain a working surveillance system

· If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating Detectives.

· If you are a victim, try not touch anything and contact the police immediately.

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.