Police issue alert of recent carjackings in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent carjackings in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim that was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's vehicle.

The offenders then entered the vehicle and drove from the scene.

Incident times and locations:

7100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Aug. 30, 2022, at 1 a.m.

7400 block of South Wabash Avenue on Aug. 30, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders.

Any with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384



