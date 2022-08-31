Watch CBS News
Police issue alert of recent carjackings in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent carjackings in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim that was standing just outside their vehicle.  The offenders displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's vehicle. 

The offenders then entered the vehicle and drove from the scene. 

 Incident times and locations: 

  • 7100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Aug. 30, 2022, at 1 a.m. 
  • 7400 block of South Wabash Avenue on Aug. 30, 2022, at 6 p.m. 

Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders.  

Any with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384 

 

First published on August 31, 2022 / 7:30 AM

