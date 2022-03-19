Police issue alert of business burglaries in parts of the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses of burglaries that occurred Friday morning in the West Rogers Park, Edgewater, Tri-Taylor, and South Loop neighborhoods.

Police said in each incident, the offenders forced their way into the business before taking money, lottery tickets, athletic apparel, and shoes before fleeing each location in a dark-colored SUV.

Incident times and locations:

2100 block of West Devon Ave on March 18, 2022, at 1:08 a.m.

2700 block of West Touhy Ave on March 18, 2022, at 2:23 a.m.

1900 block of West Peterson Ave on March 18, 2022, at 2:34 a.m.

1300 block of West Hollywood Ave on March 18, 2022, at 2:39 a.m.

2200 block of West Taylor St on March 18, 2022, at 3:00 a.m.

2200 block of West Taylor St on March 18, 2022, at 3:15 a.m.

2200 block of Michigan Ave on March 18, 2022, at 4:52 a.m.

The offenders are described as three African American men, 18-25 years of age, wearing hooded sweatshirts, ski masks.

Police want to remind businesses:

Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses

Pay special attention to any suspicious persons/vehicles loitering in the area

Have and maintain a working surveillance system

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If you are a victim, try not to touch anything and contact the police immediately.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information can contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.