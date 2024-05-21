Watch CBS News
Man shot on train near 47th Street CTA Red Line station

By Adam Harrington, Ashley Schiedenhelm

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Tuesday were searching for the person who shot a man on a train close to the 47th Street CTA Red Line station.

Police said at 8:10 p.m. 40-year-old man was on a northbound train along the Dan Ryan Expressway, when two men began fighting with him as the train approached the 47th Street stop.

One of the other two men then took out a gun and shot the 40-year-old man in the right leg, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

The Chicago Transit Authority reported trains were standing at the station along the Dan Ryan Expressway after the shooting, and crews were working to restore service.  

First published on May 21, 2024 / 8:34 PM CDT

