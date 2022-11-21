Polar Express Train Ride from Union Station called off for this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There will be no Polar Express train ride in Chicago this year.

The Polar Express announced Monday that the family train ride will not be operating from Union Station this year. To blame is a systemwide shortage of railroad personnel and a consequent lack of operating crews available to run the trains.

The Polar Express train still running out of dozens of other locations across the country – including some fairly close to Chicago. But there's some bad news there too.

The Polar Express train ride at the Fox River Trolley Museum in South Elgin – while running this year – is sold out.

Another Polar Express event at the Monticello Railway Museum in downstate Monticello – located between Champaign and Decatur – is also sold out. So is the Polar Express event at the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Tickets are available for some other Polar Express train rides around the country, however.

The Polar Express train is set to the sounds of the sounds of the 2004 movie of the same name. Kids take a magical one-hour trip to meet Santa – during which they are served hot chocolate and Walkers shortbread while passengers read along with the classic 1985 children's book by Chris Van Allsburg, The Polar Express.

Santa and his helpers get on the train to give passengers a gift of a silver sleigh bill. Characters from "The Polar Express" also lead car passengers in caroling and other entertainment like in the movie.