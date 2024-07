Pleasant day in Chicago with evening storms chances

Pleasant day in Chicago with evening storms chances

Pleasant day in Chicago with evening storms chances

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's going to be a mostly dry day in the Chicago area.

Monday's highs will be in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Showers and storms are possible each day through the middle of the week with Wednesday having the highest chance to see rain in the area.

Seasonable temperatures in the 80s continue for the week.

Heat returns by the weekend with highs in the 90s by Sunday.