Police search for vandal in Plainfield playground arson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Investigators are trying to find the person responsible for setting a playground on fire in the southwest suburbs.

Charred remains of a slide were left on the playground in Plainfield.

Police are calling it arson and believe vandals are behind it.

It is unclear when the playground will reopen.