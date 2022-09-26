Watch CBS News
Local News

Players face suspensions after fight during Kenwood Academy vs. Morgan Park football game

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Brawl at Kenwood Academy, Morgan Park football game prompts player suspensions
Brawl at Kenwood Academy, Morgan Park football game prompts player suspensions 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public Schools and the Illinois High School Association are sorting out a brawl between two of Chicago's top high school football teams over the weekend.

Several players from Kenwood Academy and Morgan Park High School started fighting after the final whistle blew on Saturday.

It was the culmination of an ugly game in which several players and coaches were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The IHSA said all the ejected players will be suspended for at least one game, possibly more, depending on the circumstances.

The coaches from both teams have apologized on behalf of their teams.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 5:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.