Players face suspensions after fight during Kenwood Academy vs. Morgan Park football game

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public Schools and the Illinois High School Association are sorting out a brawl between two of Chicago's top high school football teams over the weekend.

Several players from Kenwood Academy and Morgan Park High School started fighting after the final whistle blew on Saturday.

It was the culmination of an ugly game in which several players and coaches were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The IHSA said all the ejected players will be suspended for at least one game, possibly more, depending on the circumstances.

The coaches from both teams have apologized on behalf of their teams.