Plant Chicago hosting pumpkin smash events this weekend

Plant Chicago to hold pumpkin smash event this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas planning is moving full steam ahead while many of us are still eating Halloween candy.

We typically associate orange and black with Halloween, but a Chicago nonprofit wants you to make it greener.

Their message: don't trash your pumpkins - smash them.

The group Plant Chicago is hosting several pumpkin smash events this weekend.

They say rotting pumpkins emit methane - a contributor to greenhouse gas.

The group is partnering with Chicago Streets and Sanitation which will then transport the pumpkin pieces to compost.

There are four locations in Chicago and one in Arlington Heights.

The days and locations of the event can be found on the group's Eventbrite page.