Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois to meet demand from states banning services

Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois to meet demand from states b

Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois to meet demand from states b

Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois to meet demand from states b

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Planned Parenthood is making changes to help patients who have to travel to get abortion services.

It's been 100 days since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and states like Illinois have seen a rush of patients traveling from neighboring states where abortion is banned.

To meet demand, the agency is now launching a mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois. Planned Parenthood tells NPR the mobile clinic will offer consultations and abortion pills later this year.