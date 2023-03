A planetary parade that's out of this world takes place Tuesday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eyes to the skies Tuesday night for a unique planetary parade.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will all appear to be lined up in the night sky. They will be visible to the naked eye just after sunset.

Look for the planets just below the crescent moon along the western horizon.

Here’s your excuse to admire the sunset tonight! ☀️



If you have a view of the western horizon, about 20 minutes after sunset, spot a conjunction between Jupiter and Mercury. The planets will be one degree apart—that’s half the width of your thumb stretched out at arms length! 🪐 pic.twitter.com/SQaHqAG1ZA — AdlerPlanet (@AdlerPlanet) March 27, 2023