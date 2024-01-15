Watch CBS News
Planes clip wings at O'Hare International Airport

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Passengers on two planes at O'Hare International Airport had to go back inside the terminal Sunday night, after their planes clipped wings on the tarmac.

The FAA said All Nippon Airways Flight 11, a Boeing 777, was taxiing for departure around 6:30 p.m., when its left wing hit the stabilizer of Delta Air Lines Flight 2122, a Boeing 717.

Officials said the incident happened in an area not under air traffic control.

No one on board either plane was injured.

The FAA is investigating what caused the planes to collide.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 9:04 AM CST

