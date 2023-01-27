Small plane's landing gear collapses while landing at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A small plane's landing gear collapsed as it was landing Friday morning at O'Hare International Airport.
The Chicago Department of Aviation said Cape Air Flight 1180 landed around 8:15 a.m. on Runway 27R.
No injuries were reported after the plane's front landing gear collapsed while landing.
The runway was not damaged, and the plane will be towed away from the runway.
