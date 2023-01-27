Watch CBS News
Small plane's landing gear collapses while landing at O'Hare Airport

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A small plane's landing gear collapsed as it was landing Friday morning at O'Hare International Airport.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said Cape Air Flight 1180 landed around 8:15 a.m. on Runway 27R.

No injuries were reported after the plane's front landing gear collapsed while landing.

The runway was not damaged, and the plane will be towed away from the runway.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 11:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

