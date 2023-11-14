Watch CBS News
Small plane flips over during emergency landing near Lowell, Indiana

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A small plane flipped over while making an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Around 2:15 p.m., a plane headed from the Lansing Municipal Airport in Illinois to Bainbridge, Indiana, began experiencing engine trouble, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.

The pilot made an emergency landing in a farm field south of Lowell, Indiana, and the plane flipped over when it touched down. 

The pilot was able to walk away from the crash and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro said the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine BD-4 at the time.

