Plainfield man sentenced for stealing from video poker machines as part of burglary ring

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Plainfield man was sentenced to nine years in prison for burglarizing businesses and stealing money from video poker machines in several Illinois counties.

Brian Morgan, 42, pleaded guilty to the charges as part of an ongoing burglary case Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced last year, a joint investigation with the Illinois Gaming Board, Illinois State Police and several local law enforcement agencies.

Raoul's office said the charges are related to a "burglary ring" for which three other people have been charged for stealing around $400,000 from businesses in Carroll, DeKalb, Grundy, Iroquois, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Mason, McLean, Ogle and Will counties.

Morgan is already in prison serving a sentence for unrelated charges.

"Members of this burglary ring allegedly targeted bars, restaurants, social clubs and other small businesses that have video poker and video gaming machines. They broke into dozens of these establishments in multiple counties and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash out of the machines," Raoul said in a statement. "This case is the result of countless hours of cooperation between my office and several law enforcement agencies. I would like to thank the many agencies that collaborated with my office on this investigation and helped us break up this burglary operation and hold the members accountable."