Plainfield man charged with defacing Pride rainbow design on Geneva fire hydrant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Plainfield man was charged with criminal defacement of a Geneva city fire hydrant which had a Pride rainbow design on it as part of a city art program.

The fire hydrant was painted this summer by a Geneva resident who was participating in the city's "Art on Fire" program, which was meant to bring artistic creativity into the community, according to a news release.

Jonathan E. Darmstadt, 55, of Plainfield, was charged with two counts of criminal defacement of property, both misdemeanors.

Around noon on Friday, Geneva police responded to a witness report of defacement to the fire hydrant located on Kirk Road just north of East State Street (Route 38). Officers were given a description of a possible offender and vehicle.

An investigation led police to a nearby business in the 1800 block of Averill Road in Geneva, where the vehicle was discovered.

Police questioning the registered vehicle owner led to Darmstadt's arrest.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and authorized charges against Darmstadt, who has been released on bond.

He is presumed innocent of all charges until proven guilty in a court of law.