FBI releases surveillance photos of bank robber in Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI has released a photo of a man it says robbed a bank in Plainfield Saturday morning.

It happened at 11:20 a.m. at Hartland Bank on Route 59.

The suspect handed a note to a teller demanding money.

He did not show or mention if he had a weapon.

He was wearing a dark baseball cap, a COVID-style mask and glasses.

No one was hurt.

No further information was available.

Tips can be reported at tips.fbi.gov or via 1-800-CALL-FBI.