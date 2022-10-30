FBI releases surveillance photos of bank robber in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI has released a photo of a man it says robbed a bank in Plainfield Saturday morning.
It happened at 11:20 a.m. at Hartland Bank on Route 59.
The suspect handed a note to a teller demanding money.
He did not show or mention if he had a weapon.
He was wearing a dark baseball cap, a COVID-style mask and glasses.
No one was hurt.
No further information was available.
Tips can be reported at tips.fbi.gov or via 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.