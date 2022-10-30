Watch CBS News
FBI releases surveillance photos of bank robber in Plainfield

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI has released a photo of a man it says robbed a bank in Plainfield Saturday morning.

It happened at 11:20 a.m. at Hartland Bank on Route 59. 

The suspect handed a note to a teller demanding money. 

He did not show or mention if he had a weapon. 

He was wearing a dark baseball cap, a COVID-style mask and glasses.

No one was hurt. 

No further information was available.

Tips can be reported at tips.fbi.gov or via 1-800-CALL-FBI.

