Girl, 12, hit by car while running away from crash in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old girl was critically injured when she was hit by a car Wednesday night while running away from another car crash in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Police said, around 8:30 p.m., a 2004 Toyota RAV4 headed south on Illinois Route 59 hit a 209 Nissan Rogue that turned in front of it off Riverwalk Court without properly yielding.

A 12-year-old girl who was in the Nissan got out of the car and ran off, before she was hit by a 2012 Ford Fusion headed north on Route 59.

The girl was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in critical condition.

The incident remained under investigation Thursday morning, and police have not announced any citations or charges against any of the drivers involved.