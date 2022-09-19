Plainfield 202 schools announce bus drivers threatening strike

Watch CBS News
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- On Sunday parents in suurban Plainfield with children in 202 schools received a warning. 

The district sent out a notice that said bus drivers are threatening to strike, or stage a work stoppage on Tuesday. 

The district added that this would affect regular education transportation only. Special education riders would not be impacted. 

Monday is a "school improvement day," so there is no school for students. 

The district is also encouraging parents to make alternate transportaion plans for Tuesday as soon as possible.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 2:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

