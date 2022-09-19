Plainfield 202 schools announce bus drivers threatening strike

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- On Sunday parents in suurban Plainfield with children in 202 schools received a warning.

The district sent out a notice that said bus drivers are threatening to strike, or stage a work stoppage on Tuesday.

The district added that this would affect regular education transportation only. Special education riders would not be impacted.

Monday is a "school improvement day," so there is no school for students.

The district is also encouraging parents to make alternate transportaion plans for Tuesday as soon as possible.