Plain White T's performing at Brookfield Zoo's Concerts for Conservation Saturday

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Brookfield Zoo's 'Concerts for Conservation' is back this weekend.

You're invited to jam out to incredible artists and take a stroll down the big cat walkway.

Saturday's featured music group is the Plain White T's.

Tickets start at $45. the show begins tonight at 6 p.m.