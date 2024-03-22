A pizza order leads to a huge police response in suburban Chicago swatting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least 600 people were victims of swatting since last year, says the FBI.

The bureau is seeing a growing problem of false emergency calls for help being made designed to trigger a big police response. These false reports of such crises as hostage situations, kidnappings, and bomb threats put both first responders and innocent people in jeopardy.

Swatting is a dangerous crime that even led to an innocent Kansas man being killed by responding officers.

FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson said swatting has become such a danger that they have created a special unit, made up of 700 individuals from 350 law enforcement agencies across the country, to collect data to identify patterns and solutions. The FBI created its virtual command center in May 2023.

"This command center was aimed at allowing local police departments to work with us in real time," said Johnson. "To track these swatting incidents across jurisdictions anywhere that they're occurring."

The Adkins family were victims of swatting in February. Aurora police descended on their home at midnight one night with officers telling them to come outside - questioning whether they had weapons and wanting to search their home.

John Adkins and his wife, Jennifer, were confused and afraid.

"I came out, and the first thing I did was put my hands up," said Jon Adkins. "There were a number of officers with shields and guns pointed at me in my direction."

They had no idea police were there in response to a 911 call claiming the husband was holding his wife and children hostage.

Most of this incident was caught on police body camera videos. Jon was told to walk backwards towards officers as one says: "Just keep coming. Keep coming. Keep walking back."

Aurora Police

Officers wanted to make sure Jennifer was safe. One officer can be heard saying, "Ma'am can you step out for a sec?"

She came outside in her bathrobe and put her arms up.

Aurora Police

Police then asked to search the family's home, and found everyone was safe.

"I was very quickly able to decipher that, you know, I think I'm being swatted," says Jon.

Aurora Police

"At some point during that interaction, they asked me if I ordered a pizza," Jon continued. "I thought that was a very interesting question given the circumstances."

Police questioned him about a pizza order and a plea for help that was included in the order.

"I was dumbfounded and I'm like: 'No, I didn't order a pizza. Two minutes ago, I was up in my bed, you know, sleeping naked. I didn't order pizza. Why are you asking this question?" said Jon.

One officer can be heard explaining what happened.

"Someone placed an online order from this location saying: 'Please send help. My husband has a gun pointed at me and my children,'" said the officer on the body camera video.

After getting that plea for help in the pizza order, a Domino's worker called 911. While police continued investigating, Jon saw a Domino's pizza delivery car drive right past the swatting scene.

According to the police report and officers on the scene, the swatters were able to use the Domino's app to plant their fake hostage message. The app allows people to order without giving a real name or credit card number.

This type of situation happened before, in San Diego. Police there in 2019 said swatters used the Domino's pizza app to send a fake message that someone was in danger, which triggered a police response.

Lee Jacobson, the Adkins family attorney, is planning legal action against Domino's in relation to their app being used by swatters.

"Domino's had an obligation to prevent this," said Lee. "They had the knowledge that this could happen, because it did happen in 2019. Who knows how many more times it's happened since then? But they were aware that it happened. This isn't something that was not on their radar."

Lee said in the Adkins case, police are investigating two juveniles who attend the same school as one of Jon's kids.

Aurora police won't comment on the case. But Jon says police told him they were checking cell numbers and IP addresses to find whoever was responsible for this swatting.

"I won't forget it. I mean, I can tell you right now - I've had challenges sleeping ever since," said Jon. "we still have fear to this day. You never know when something like that is going to happen again."

Domino's did not answer questions about their app, but did provide a statement:

"Anyone knowingly submitting false information to elicit a police response is committing a criminal act and should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, regardless of how they make that false report. Both Domino's and the independent franchise owner of the Domino's store where the order was placed that contained the fraudulent plea for help, are fully cooperating with the police officers investigating this crime and have provided them the IP address of the device used to place that order."