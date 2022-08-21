Pixar Putt mini golf at Navy Pier ends Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you've wanted to play a round of mini golf at Pixar Putt at Navy Pier, Sunday is your last day to check it out.

The pop-up mini golf experience is leaving Chicago for Denver, Colorado.

The 18-hole course features interactive holes inspired by everyone's favorite Pixar films such as Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and Coco.

The course is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Can still get tickets for $33 at pixarputt.com.