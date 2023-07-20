Pitchfork Music Festival starts on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are only a day away from the start of the Pitchfork Music Festival.

At Union Park, crews put together the final touches on the stage and festival grounds.

More than 60,000 fans are expected over the next three days, and this year, more than 40 artists will take the stage.

One-day tickets are sold out, but multi-day passes are still available.

Gates open Friday at noon.

’Twas the night before #P4KFest and here’s all you need to knowhttps://t.co/IE8A0JD8BD — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) July 20, 2023