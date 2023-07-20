Watch CBS News
Pitchfork Music Festival starts on Friday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are only a day away from the start of the Pitchfork Music Festival.

At Union Park, crews put together the final touches on the stage and festival grounds. 

More than 60,000 fans are expected over the next three days, and this year, more than 40 artists will take the stage.

One-day tickets are sold out, but multi-day passes are still available.

Gates open Friday at noon. 

July 20, 2023

