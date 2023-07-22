Watch CBS News
Pitchfork Music Festival reopens following evacuation due to 'dangerous weather'

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Pitchfork Music Festival was evacuated "due to dangerous weather conditions," officials said Saturday afternoon. However, less than an hour later the festival was reopened. 

At 5 p.m. an announcement from the festival's Twitter page asked attendees to "please calmly and quickly leave the festival grounds and find shelter nearby."

In an update 15 minutes later, organizers said they are watching the weather and will reopen the festival, which is being held in Union Park, "when it is safe to do so." 

The festival kicked off Friday afternoon.  About 60,000 music lovers were expected to take over Union Park. 

The Pitchfork Music Festival continues throughout the weekend through Sunday, and Beyonce's two-day tour at Soldier Field kicks off Saturday night.

This is a developing story. 

First published on July 22, 2023 / 5:24 PM

