Pitcher Erick Fedde ready to redeem himself in Majors as he joins White Sox

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a year if working out the kinks in his game last summer in Korea and earning KBO MVP honors, starting pitcher Erick Fedde is back stateside on the South Side – after signing a two-year, $15 million deal with the White Sox.

The 30-year-old righthander was a first-round draft pick back in 2014 with the Washington Nationals, but was non-tendered in 2022.

But now, he is ready to get back to the Majors.

"I had that terrible test in my mouth about the way my career ended up in the Major Leagues, and going to Korea, you know, it be the last taste you ever had of it," Fedde said. "And you know, luckily, I'm able to pitch well and get a chance again – and that just gives me that much more fire make sure I to change the way I'm viewed, and the narrative around my career, and move forward in a positive way."

Sox General Manager Chris Getz said the team is still looking to add – and will look very different next year. The question remains as to whether the Sox will look different in the win column.