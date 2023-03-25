Groups to clean Montrose Beach ahead of piping plover return
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Spring is officially here!
That means the Piping Plovers will begin to return to the Great Lakes soon.
Should one of them come our way, as many bird-watchers and lovers hope, today teams will head out to clean up Montrose Beach.
They hope preparing the beach will make the area more enticing.
Groups will be at the beach today from 9 a.m. until noon.
